Africa Oil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $182.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $60.3 million, or 13 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.12. A year ago, they were trading at $2.17.

