Brookdale: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Monday reported a loss of $44.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $753.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.99. A year ago, they were trading at $6.08.

