SeaWorld: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $293.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282 million.

