Rite Aid: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $67.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $1.23. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $6.08 billion in the period.

Rite Aid expects full-year results to range from a loss of $2.18 per share to a loss of $1.78 per share, with revenue in the range of $23.7 billion to $24 billion.

