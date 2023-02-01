Intevac: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intevac Inc. (IVAC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 13 cents per share.

The producer of manufacturing equipment used in the disk drive, solar, semiconductor and photonics industries posted revenue of $11.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.1 million, or 68 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $35.8 million.

