Marinus Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 91 cents per share.

The epilepsy drug developer posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $19.8 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $25.5 million.

