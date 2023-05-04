Oncternal Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $203,000 in the period, which met Street forecasts.

