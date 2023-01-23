Baker Hughes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $182 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $5.91 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $601 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $21.16 billion.

Baker Hughes shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

