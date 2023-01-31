Imperial Oil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.27 billion.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $2.11 per share.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $10.65 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.65 billion, or $8.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $45.9 billion.

