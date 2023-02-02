Methanex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $41 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $986 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $925.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $354 million, or $4.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.31 billion.

