LCI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.3 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $973.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $851.6 million.

