RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Wednesday reported profit of $7.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.30 per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $71.5 million in the period.

