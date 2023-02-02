Post Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $91.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

