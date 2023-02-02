OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) _ OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $8.9 million.

The Buford, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The company posted revenue of $366.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.3 million.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings to be $7.50 to $8 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW