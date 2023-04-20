Five Point: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FPH