Tradeweb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $88.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $293 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $293 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $309.3 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

