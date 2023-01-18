First Horizon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $266 million.

The bank, based in Memphis, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $882 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $900 million, or $1.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHN