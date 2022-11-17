Palo Alto: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Palo Alto expects its per-share earnings to range from 76 cents to 78 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.55 billion.

Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.37 to $3.44 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.91 billion.

