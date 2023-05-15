AP NEWS
    SFL Corporation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 15, 2023 GMT

    HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Monday reported earnings of $6.3 million in its first quarter.

    The Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

    The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $173.3 million in the period.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFL

