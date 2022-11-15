ClearOne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The provider of videoconferencing products posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLRO