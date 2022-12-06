Oil-Dri: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

The maker of products for soil in the agriculture, horticulture and sports sectors posted revenue of $98.5 million in the period.

