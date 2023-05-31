JOYY: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Tuesday reported net income of $28 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $583.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $520 million to $541 million.

