I3 Verticals: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $240,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $86 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.3 million.

I3 Verticals expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.62 per share, with revenue in the range of $360 million to $380 million.

