Pathward: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $54.8 million.

The bank, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said it had earnings of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.18 per share.

The holding company for Meta Bank posted revenue of $231.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $228.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Pathward expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.80 per share.

Pathward shares have fallen almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.63, a decline of 10% in the last 12 months.

