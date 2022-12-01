Designer Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $45.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $865 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $878.5 million.

Designer Brands expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $1.80 per share.

