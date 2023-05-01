Si-Bone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $32.7 million in the period.

