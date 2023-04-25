Boyd: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $199.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $964 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $885.5 million.

Boyd shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $66.24, a climb of 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BYD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BYD