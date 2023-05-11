Manulife: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.04 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $9.32 billion in the period.

