Berry Global: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $106 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.3 billion.

Berry Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.80 per share.

Berry Global shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

