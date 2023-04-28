Portland General Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported net income of $74 million in its first quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $748 million in the period.

Portland General Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.75 per share.

