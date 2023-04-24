Coke: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $3.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $10.98 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.87 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO