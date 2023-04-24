AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Coke: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 24, 2023 GMT

    ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $3.11 billion.

    On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

    The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $10.98 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.87 billion.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.