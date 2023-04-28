Ohio Valley Banc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $3.9 million in its first quarter.

The Gallipolis, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

