Stifel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported net income of $157.5 million in its first quarter.

The company, based in St. Louis, said it had earnings of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.11 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

