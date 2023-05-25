NetEase: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — NetEase Inc. (NTES) on Thursday reported net income of $983.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hangzhou, China-based company said it had profit of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.69 per share.

The internet technology company posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period.

