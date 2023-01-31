Canadian Pacific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) _ Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $936.2 million.

The Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.71 billion, or $2.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.78 billion.

