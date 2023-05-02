LGI Homes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported net income of $27 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $487.4 million in the period.

