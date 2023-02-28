Dorman Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.8 million.

The Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $501.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $121.5 million, or $3.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 per share.

