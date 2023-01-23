NBT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) _ NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $36.1 million.

The bank, based in Norwich, New York, said it had earnings of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 86 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $143.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $133.9 million, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $152 million, or $3.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $517.8 million.

