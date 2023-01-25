Monro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $13 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $335.2 million in the period.

