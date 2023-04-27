TriMas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Thursday reported profit of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The maker of packaging materials, aerospace components and other engineered parts posted revenue of $215.5 million in the period.

TriMas expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.20 per share.

