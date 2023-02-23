BridgeBio Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $137.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 86 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $481.2 million, or $3.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $77.6 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have risen 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 57% in the last 12 months.

