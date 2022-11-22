Guess: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) _ Guess Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21.8 million.

The Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $633.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Guess expects its per-share earnings to be $1.32.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.35 per share.

