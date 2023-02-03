Johnson Outdoor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $5.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 57 cents.

The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $178.3 million in the period.

