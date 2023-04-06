RPM International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $27 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

