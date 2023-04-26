Century Communities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $33.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.04.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $753 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.6 million.

Century Communities shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.34, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

