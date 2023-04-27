AP NEWS
    Deutsche Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 27, 2023 GMT

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Thursday reported net income of $1.24 billion in its first quarter.

    The Frankfurt, Germany-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

    The bank posted revenue of $14.98 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.24 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

