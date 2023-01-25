Las Vegas Sands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $169 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

