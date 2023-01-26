Territorial Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) on Thursday reported net income of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The holding company for Territorial Savings Bank posted revenue of $17.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.2 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $59.7 million.

