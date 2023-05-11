Maui Land & Pineapple: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lahaina, Hawaii-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The real estate company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

