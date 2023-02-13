Angi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Monday reported a loss of $53.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $441.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $128.5 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.66. A year ago, they were trading at $8.61.

